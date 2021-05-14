U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Thursday that nearly $4.3 million will be distributed to 27 Kentucky community service agencies for childcare and early education.
The announcement said Audubon Area Community Services will receive $601,939.
The federal funding, distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Head Start, was made available by the bipartisan Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.
“Kentucky’s childcare and early-education providers have worked courageously during the coronavirus pandemic to create safe and nurturing environments for the next generation in the Bluegrass. I’m proud they’re receiving federal resources from the big and bipartisan COVID rescue bill I championed to continue their important work,” McConnell said in the announcement. “As more Kentucky parents are able to head back to work, these educational and social services are as important as ever to help our Commonwealth’s economy come roaring back.”
Jeff Martin, director of Head Start at AACS, said that grants like these go a long way, especially with the ongoing pandemic.
“Things are getting better, but we’re not out of it yet,” Martin said.
Head Start provides early childhood education, health, nutrition and parent involvement services to low-income families.
Martin said that a lot of the money will go towards staffing. Since the start of the pandemic, Head Start has struggled to keep a consistent full staff due to unexpected illnesses.
Along with staffing, Martin said, the money will go toward PPE and cleaning supplies.
Martin said that the work Head Start and Audubon Area Community Services does wouldn’t be possible without grants like this one.
“We would really struggle without the help of grant money,” Martin said. “This is going to help us provide services for the families that need it.”
