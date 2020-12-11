Like many community service agencies in the era of COVID-19, Audubon Area Community Services is answering the community’s call for assistance.
Over the course of the pandemic, Audubon has not only carried on with its annual Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) but has also introduced various other programs such as its Spring Subsidy, Summer Cooling program as well as Healthy at Home.
Currently, Audubon is in the final days of its LIHEAP fall subsidy, which has garnered 2,217 applications with a total benefit to date of $384,700. The deadline for signing up for this program is Dec. 11, said Robyn Mattingly, Audubon social support services director.
“Given the deadline, we can’t promise that those applying late will be able to benefit from the fall program,” she said. “If they wish to apply or to apply for other services that we will have in the new year, they need to go to the Audobon Area Community Services website at audobon-ar ea.com and go under “request assistance” to schedule a phone appointment with one of our staff members.”
COVID-19 has certainly increased the number of applicants seeking assistance. In the organization’s 2019-20 LIHEAP fall and winter season, which ran from Nov. 4, 2019 to April 30 of this year, it received 8,183 applications that translated into roughly $1.5 million dispersed for aid.
The public need was so great in fact that Audubon created the Spring Subsidy, Summer Cooling program as well as the Healthy at Home initiative.
Between the three COVID-inspired programs combined, Audubon received 10,518 applications and awarded roughly $2.5 million in assistance.
The message here is that even if someone doesn’t make the cutoff for Audubon’s LIHEAP fall subsidy, there will be programs like the organization’s Winter LIHEAP Subsidy beginning on Jan. 4 that runs through Mar. 31, said Mattingly.
“That program will run until March 31 or until funds are depleted,” she said. “We won’t know how much money is available for that program until closer to the new year. Right now that is the only program that we have scheduled, but we are hoping for additional funds in 2021 that can be used to aid those community members in the seven counties of GRADD that are in need.”
For more information about programs offered through Audubon Area Community Services, visit www.audubon-area.com.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
