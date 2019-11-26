Audubon honoring former volunteer

Every Audubon Elementary School student will be participating in service projects Tuesday, Nov. 26, in honor of Helen Coombs.
Coombs, who retired after 41 years of nursing at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital, volunteered at the school from 1994 until shortly before she passed away in 2017.
Caleb York, AES principal, said the Helen Coombs Community Service Day will be in remembrance of the long-time volunteer and students will be participating "so they can experience serving and giving back."
"Each grade level team has worked to develop a service project," York said.
It is his hope that the experience will help students understand the importance of serving others.
"This is a very meaningful way for us to honor Mrs. Coombs and all she has done for our school for so many years."
Some projects students will be completing include making calm down or sensory bottles for other classrooms in the school; placing books in plastic bags that will be left on playgrounds throughout the community; creating blankets to send to soldiers overseas; and creating blankets to be delivered to nursing homes after Thanksgiving.
Coombs, who began volunteering at AES after the death of her husband, had grandchildren that attended the school. However, even after her grandchildren left the elementary school, she stayed.
She previously said that she wanted to continue volunteering her time because it relieved teachers and allowed them to stay in the classroom to assist more with students.
Teachers aren't given enough books, she said in 2017, so it's important for them to have assistance copying texts in order for every student to have the materials they need to learn, which she said she was happy to do.
Coombs also helped Linda Haynes, a bookkeeper at the school, for more than 20 years.
Haynes said in 2017 that Coombs came from a generation of volunteers "you just don't see these days."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.