Tamarack Elementary School second-grade teacher Celeste Lawson will discuss her experience at Educators Week in Hog Island, Maine, during Tuesday's Daviess County Audubon Society meeting. Lawson was the first recipient of a Hog Island scholarship presented by the DCAS.
The chapter meets at 7 p.m. in the Wendell Ford Government Gallery of the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
Hog Land is a camp that is owned and operated by the National Audubon Society. Lawson will talk about the camp operations, ideas for incorporating outdoor education into the classroom, and Project Puffin, which has been ongoing since 1973 by Stephen Kress, director of the National Audubon Society Seabird Restoration Program.
Lawson grew up on a small farm outside of Louisville and majored in agriculture at the University of Kentucky. She worked as a 4-H agent before going back to school to get her teaching certificate.
Educators who are interested in a scholarship to pursue summer nature education opportunities are encouraged to attend.
