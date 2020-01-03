Author to share wisdom on becoming a writer to DPES kindergartners Friday

Local author Hannah Goebel will visit Deer Park Elementary School kindergarten students Friday, Jan. 3 to talk about her book "There's an Elephant in the Yard."
Goebel published the book, which is her first, in 2018. It's based off a story her college roommate told her.
According to her website, Goebel first heard Doug Wetzel's story when she was in college at the University of Kentucky. Her roommate was Wetzel's daughter. It's a story based on the true events of how, in 1954, a Mills Brothers Circus elephant that escaped the circus and ran to Wetzel's backyard. Wetzel becomes the inspiration for the character Dougie in Goebel's book.
"What would happen if one day you walked outside to see an elephant in your backyard?" Goebel asks in a video on her website about the book. "That's exactly what happened to my friend Dougie in 1954 ... Dougie, as you can imagine, was shocked to see an elephant in his yard."
She went on to say that the book tells the story of how Dougie helped Heppie the elephant get back to the circus.
"When you close this book, I want you to feel happy and empowered to always help a friend in need, just like Dougie helped Heppie," Goebel said.
"There's an Elephant in the Yard" tells the story of two unlikely friends, as well as "shows the necessity of embracing diversity while following rules to help a stranger in need," according to Goebel.
Deer Park teacher Julia Boling said kindergarten students just finished lessons on writing their first stories, so the timing for Goebel's story "is perfect."
"We are looking forward to hearing Hannah read her book and talk to the children about becoming an author," Boling said.
To learn more information about this book or Goebel, visit hannah-writes.com or search for the book at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.