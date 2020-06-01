The Daviess County Clerk’s Office has reopened for in-person business related to vehicle registrations, titles and transfers.
In a statement issued Monday afternoon by Chief Deputy Clerk Richard House, the clerk’s office will adhere to social distancing guidelines, making customer lines appear “deceivingly long.”
Customers are encouraged to renew their vehicle registration by mail or by using the drop-off box in front of the automobile department at the clerk’s office, 212 St. Ann St.
