It was Monday morning and I was sitting on my small front porch as leaves from two frontyard trees were in the process of burying a small portion of Mother Earth.
For many, the scene represented the arrival of some serious yard work. Leaves don’t fall and then simply run away.
But that coming chore wasn’t what was dominating my thoughts at that particular time. Being the strong fan of autumn I am, what was before me represented more pleasure than pain.
I saw those leaves as something that came to us in the spring, provided us with pleasing shade in the summer and a world of beauty in the fall. Winter would be used to prepare us for another spring.
But there was one thing wrong with what was happening Monday morning. We were nine days into November and the temperature was heading for more than 80 degrees. Perhaps I’m not squared away with information pertaining to temperatures and months, but it seemed to me that November had nothing to do with sweating. You simply don’t put your summertime shorts back on when you’re thinking about turkeys.
But there I sat taking in the picture provided by Mother Nature and harboring concern that my water maple was almost running out of leaves and my sunset maple, a beautiful tree picked out by my bride many years ago, was rapidly catching up.
What that meant was autumn was losing its last semblance of beauty and winter would soon be making its bid for recognition. All of those once-fantastic leaves would be forever gone, cold winds would be whistling through bare limbs and snow would be waiting in the not-distant future.
So, with the help my son Marty, that tremendous rush of leaves — a rush that was partly created by Gary’s Drive-in friends Bill Van Winkle, Pete Johnson and Matt Purcell — was swooped up, bagged and sent on its way to the reality of rotting.
There will be another autumn and there will be colored leaves as far as the eye can see — I hope. Perhaps the coronavirus will be under control and our world can return to a degree of normalcy.
And perhaps forest fires in California and elsewhere will not take away what nature had provided — along with the hurricanes relentlessly ravaging our southern coast.
Perhaps.
