Saturday morning, groups of young girls were examining a number of personal airplanes at Daviess County Regional Airport.
One of those airplanes belonged to Lauren Dalzell Settles. The airplane, and flying, had been part of Settles' life since she was a child.
"My dad was a pilot for 50 years," Settles said. "He passed away in 2016 and I inherited the airplane, so I learned to fly."
On Saturday, Settles was sharing her love of flying and aviation with about 50 students at Settles' third Girls Aviation and Aerospace Camp at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport. Settles said the goal is to show girls that aviation is a field that is just as open to them as to boys.
"The aviation population is made up of about 4 to 6% women," Settles said. "There is a big push to get women interested in aviation, to supplement the (pilot) shortage we'll have" as pilots from the Baby Boomer generation retire, Settles said.
Haley Comstock, a student at Daviess County High School, was helping manage the younger students Saturday. Comstock had gone through the first Aviation and Aerospace Camp, but her interest in flight began when she was very young.
"I used to read books on Amelia Earhart and the Wright Brothers," Comstock said. "In fourth grade, I dressed up as Amelia Earhart for Halloween."
Comstock said her experience at the camp turned her seriously toward aviation as a career. Now, Comstock is studying aviation and preparing for eventual flight lessons, and is considering pursuing a career as a pilot in the U.S. Navy.
"I completed the first ever aviation day and that sparked my interest even more," Comstock said. "Lauren really helped me."
"I feel it's my God's calling to become a pilot," Comstock said, "whether it's in commercial (aviation), or going the military route." Comstock said she hoped Saturday's camp would spark the imaginations of girls who could also be future pilots.
"I came back for the purpose of getting other girls involved," Comstock said. "It's really defying gender roles and having that mentality that girls can do anything guys can do."
Settles said she want girls to understand that careers in aviation are there for them, and wants to make the aviation field more accessible.
"I grew up at the airport and I always loved being here," Settles said. "I realized people in the community don't get that opportunity."
Through the camp, Settles is following the example of her father.
"If he saw kids around the gate, he would bring them back to see the airplanes," Settles said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
