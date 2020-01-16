The Green River Area Community Foundation has awarded more than $20,000 in C. Waitman Taylor Capacity Building Grants to four area nonprofits this year.
Taylor, a former Owensboro mayor who died last year, was the foundation's first advisory board chairman.
Twelve local nonprofits had submitted applications for grants totaling more than $70,000.
Those selected to receive grants were Owensboro Daviess County Regional Dental Clinic, $9,961 for computer systems upgrades; Green River Asset Building Coalition, $6,000 for additional services software, equipment and training; St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, $3,500 for directors' training; and Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, $1,500 for student training instruments.
The foundation began life as the Community Foundation of Owensboro-Daviess County in 1993, Amy Silvert, the foundation's executive director, said Wednesday.
In 2009, the board of directors approved changing the name to the Green River Area Community Foundation to broaden its reach.
Silvert said this is the third year for the capacity-building grants.
She said the idea came from the Community Foundation of Louisville.
"It's the most effective way to use limited dollars for the most impact," Silvert said.
Last year, the board approved a total of $30,000 in grants to CASA of the Ohio Valley, Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club, Dream Riders of Kentucky, Inc., Junior Achievement of West Kentucky and OASIS.
In 2018, Hospice of Western Kentucky, Girls Inc. of Owensboro-Daviess County and St. Joseph Peace Mission were awarded a combined total of $20,000.
The Green River Area Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Louisville.
