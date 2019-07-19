Back to School Bash

Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer.com | geans@messenger-inquirer.com Volunteers Sonya Ralph, left, and Patsy Davis stuff backpacks with school supplies Thursday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church while preparing for the church’s Back to School Bash, which is scheduled to take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Dugan Best Recreation Center. Backpacks with basic school supplies will be available free to students ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade at the event.

 Greg Eans

