Back Woods Ball coming Sept. 20

The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden's fifth annual "Back Woods Ball: Going to the Pour House" fundraiser is moving to O.Z. Tyler Distillery, 10 Distillery Road, on Sept. 20.
Its first four years were at Big Independent Warehouse on Old Calhoun Road.
Susie Tyler, the Garden's director, said the ball is one of the group's largest fundraisers each year.
"We usually have around 300 people there," she said.
The Lanham Brothers Jamboree will again provide the entertainment, Tyler said.
Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn will again provide the food.
Attire is "country casual."
And there's a silent auction as well as a live auction of some items.
Laurna Strehl, the Garden's manager/operational support, said the auction includes such items as a sailboat experience, two nights at The WeatherBerry bed-and-breakfast and a 1986 Super Bowl football signed by Jim McMahon of the Chicago Bears.
A flyer says the Back Woods Ball is a time to "just kick back, relax and enjoy a casual night out for adults of all ages."
Tickets are $50.
Reservations can be made by calling 270-993-1234.
The Garden is at 25 Carter Road, on the north side of West Second Street.
Features include a large herb garden, a rose garden, an English cottage garden, a Kentucky symbol quilt garden, a Japanese memorial garden, an ericaceous garden, the Moonlite Children's garden, the University of Kentucky Extension display garden and a Western Kentucky University experimental garden.
