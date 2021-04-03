Backyard wildlife and spring blooms take center stage as the Daviess County Audubon Society returns to in-person programs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
Longtime educator Steve Hahus will present some information on attracting birds and other wildlife to your backyard/property. He also will discuss spring wildflowers growing in open areas to wooded margins.
Face masks will be required for attendance.
