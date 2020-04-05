It’s strange how something like the coronavirus pops up out of nowhere and puts a possible death grip on an unsuspecting world.
And that possible death grip has virtually paralyzed the United States.
Things are happening in my now declining lifetime that I never thought possible. Deaths from the virus have surpassed the 911 tragedy and some are fearful the number might go past deaths in the Vietnam War and possibly even top the number of deaths in World War II.
Medical experts tell us there is no available cure for the virus and those same voices are indeed somber when discussing an effective vaccine.
More businesses than not are on a lockdown order, schools are closed and churches have suspended services.
My church just around the corner on Christie Place is one of those void of services but its doors are open during daylight hours for those wishing to slip in a visitation or two.
My preferable service time in ordinary times is 8 a.m. on Sunday. And even though there was nothing happening service-wise two Sundays ago, I still saw fit to show up at the same time.
Getting out of my car and heading for the front door I spotted a friend, Jim Schartung, coming out.
“There’s nobody in there but God,” Jim advised.
“That’s as good as it can get,” I responded.
Entering the place of worship I was greeted by totally empty pews, near darkness and total silence.
“It’s just me, Lord,” I said while kneeling down and with the assurance that Jim was correct.
The same thing occurred last Sunday morning, but I did not run into Jim. And you know something? God was still there.
OK! OK! I’m not pressing my religion or my dedication to it. It’s just that 8 a.m. Sunday is my time to be a reasonably good Christian and besides, I didn’t want God to be lonely.
So here we all are. In a world crippled by something we never expected. My compliance with the logical demand to remain in our homes is occasionally violated by a short drive around town and the county.
And while I’m not on a religious campaign in general, I do pass by several churches of various denominations and stick to the realization that God would like to be visited in all of them and on a regular basis.
We’re in a bad time and bad times demand the best help we can get.
