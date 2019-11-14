Bailey indicted for murder in death of man on West Victory Court

The Daviess County grand jury has upgraded an assault charge against an Owensboro man to murder in the September death of a man on West Victory Court.
Brian Scott Bailey, 51, who is listed as homeless, was initially charged with first-degree assault and kidnapping in the death of Eugene Evans, 76. The assault took place at Evans' home in the 2600 block of West Victory Court.
The November session of the grand jury enhanced the assault charge to murder after Evans died of his injuries on Sept. 19.
The incident began when officers were called to Evans' home the morning of Sept. 11. At the home, they found Evans inside with his hands bound and suffering from serious injuries. Bailey was also found at the home with a minor gunshot wound. Bailey was treated for his injuries and booked on the assault charges at the Daviess County Detention Center.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said previously that investigators were never able to interview Evans and only have Bailey's account of what occurred. Investigators do not have an idea of what happened "that they've been able to confirm," he said.
Bailey is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center on a $500,000 full cash bond. He is scheduled to arraigned Thursday in Daviess Circuit Court.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
