Owensboro High School students are using their family and consumer science classes as a way to participate in the giving season.
OHS was one of the schools selected to partake in the “Bake for Good” program through the King Arthur Baking Company.
According to the company’s website, it offers a free outreach program for students in grades four through 12 with the goals of learning, baking and sharing.
“They promote baking a loaf of bread for yourself and also baking to donate a loaf to someone else, if the recipe allows for it,” said Ashley Pfaff, family and consumer science teacher.
Pfaff said King Arthur shipped flour, yeast, a recipe book, dough scrappers, bread bags and twist ties to use for the bread.
“I challenged them to each eat the bread at a Thanksgiving dinner or at some type of sit-down meal with people who are important to them,” she said. “If the student chooses not to eat the bread, I challenged them to donate it to someone in need.”
This is the first time Pfaff has applied for the program.
“This was something I learned about through colleagues who also teach in culinary across the state,” she said. “I noticed they were accepting applications, so I applied.”
Pfaff said she is happy the school was accepted so students are able to learn about the joy of baking.
“One thing I am encouraging and that we’re trying to promote here is being grateful,” she said. “That’s our theme throughout November. It’s simple and something they can do at home.”
Pfaff said she uses baking as a stress-reliever and wants her students to also view it as such.
“It takes my mind away from everyday living,” she said. “This is something that will hopefully take some life skills that I’m trying to work on with my students for the future.”
Seeing the students smile and moving while being engaged at school is something that Pfaff has enjoyed during this program.
“I am absolutely considering applying again,” she said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed it so far. Just to see them up and smiling and working with others is something good to see.”
The students created the dough for the bread on Tuesday and Wednesday and began baking on Thursday and will continue through Friday.
