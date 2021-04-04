Balancing fun and virus safety this spring

With spring officially here, more and more people are motivated to get out of their houses and experience all the season has to offer, but the global COVID-19 pandemic has not disappeared along with the snow.
Clay Horton, public health director of the Green River District Health Department, said this week that he does not believe that warmer temperatures alone are the cause of some elevated COVID-19 numbers Daviess County has seen during the last few weeks.
“I think that what we have seen is that we as a society ... people are being more active just in general,” he said.
Horton said people seemed to be encouraged by the success of the vaccine rollout and were seeing the number of confirmed cases in the county dropping.
“I think maybe we just got a little overexuberant and maybe moved a little too fast.”
During his weekly COVID-19 community update Wednesday, county Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Daviess County had previously flirted with being moved out of the state’s Orange Zone and into the Yellow Zone, but there has been some lost ground from previous weeks. The overall test positivity rate for Daviess County was reported as 13.5 per 100,000 people, while the overall positivity rate statewide was reported to be just 10.3 positive cases per 100,000 people. Counties must record fewer than an average of 10 positive cases of the virus to qualify for the Yellow Zone.
Daviess County Parks Director Ross Leigh said the department is seeing an increase in the number of people utilizing the parks.
Leigh said the parks allow people to get outside with people in their household and enjoy the spring season in a safe way.
While some sports that allow for more distanced play like baseball, softball, disc golf and pickleball are now available at the parks, basketball courts remain closed.
The basketball courts will open up again after Daviess County makes its way into the Yellow Zone, he said.
Leigh said a visit to the county’s parks, which recently transitioned to summer hours of 8 a.m. until 11 p.m., represents some normalcy for many Americans.
“We are just really having a lot of users in the different parks,” he said. “Disc golf is really running hard, and a lot of people are fishing as well.”
While some people are utilizing the local parks throughout Owensboro and Daviess County, some are opting for a more tropical atmosphere, as spring breakers travel to coastal beaches for some fun in the sun.
“I think we are all kind of a little concerned about spring break and the high level of travel,” Horton said.
Horton said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just revised its domestic travel guidelines Friday. The CDC said for those who have received both Pfizer or Modena vaccinations or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and it has been at least two weeks since their final dose, domestic travel appears to be a little safer.
“They do make some further recommendations,” he said. “They say that you should avoid crowds, you should still stay six feet away from anyone you are not traveling with and you should still wash your hands frequently.”
“Based on those guidelines I would say if you are going to travel for spring break, do the same things at your destination that we are asking you to do at home,” Horton said.
Tim Ross, director of public events for the city of Owensboro, said there is a full schedule of things going on in the city this spring and summer, and a lot of thought was given about how to best to present those in a safe way that also allows area residents to enjoy the warmer months.
“This year specifically, we are anticipating a good amount of folks out at these events because people are tired of being penned up,” Ross said.
The city was able to look at state and federal guidelines and find ways to present both traditional events such as the International Bar-B-Q Festival, which has been rebranded for the year as Bar-B-Que Block Party, and new events such as the Owensboro Hydrofair.
“COVID-19 really hasn’t changed our outlook for new events, but it has certainly changed how we approach all of the events that we do,” he said.
Those factors include the event layout and timeline, as well as its scale. Ross said there was some concern over the winter that the city would not be able to celebrate its barbecue heritage again this year, so they were able to create a smaller event that will still provide some fun for area residents.
“Once the warmer months get here of July through September and October, there are some major events that are happening every four to five weeks,” he said. “I am excited, our office is excited about getting back into the swing of things to allow our community to come out and enjoy these great events.”
Nathan Havenner, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
