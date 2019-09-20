Back in 1985, when Barnaby's, 800 W. Second St., was the hottest club in town, it launched "Comedy Caravan" nights with three comedians a night -- including several who had been on television.
Within a year, crowds of 225 to 250 a night were common.
Other places, including the old Executive Inn Rivermont, also tried comedy nights.
But in recent years, there hasn't been much success with comedy in Owensboro.
In fact, there's been a comedy drought in town.
But Alex Barton, general manager of Bar Louie, 234 Frederica St., is hoping to change that.
"I don't know if we'll do it on a regular basis," he said Thursday. "But we're going to test the waters."
On Sept. 28, Bar Louie is bringing Johnny Watson, a New Jersey-born comic, who has appeared on "Saturday Night Live," "Good Morning America" and "Comedy Central," to town for a 9:15 p.m. show.
Tickets are $10 at the door.
"We're very much looking at continuing comedy shows," Barton said. "We're not thinking about every week, but probably once a month."
He estimated that he can handle about 200 people per show.
Barnaby's began changing its name -- first to Austin City Lights and later Chasers -- in the 1990s.
In 1994, the Louisville-based Comedy Caravan shows moved to the Time Out Lounge at the Big E for awhile.
By 1998, though, the touring comedians no longer stopped here.
In 2002, Club Crossfade, another club at 800 W. Second, brought the comics back to town, without much success.
In 2009, Milligan's Lounge at what was then the Ramada Inn -- now the Quality Inn -- tried again.
A year later, the shows were at what was then the Second Street Pub at 119 E. Second St.
But that didn't last long.
Barton said he thinks once a month shows -- rather than weekly -- might be the best way to go.
But audiences will let him know.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.