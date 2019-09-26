Bargain hunters will have plenty to shop for in Owensboro this weekend.
The Messenger-Inquirer's annual parking lot sale will feature 50 vendors selling clothes, jewelry, furniture, home décor, antiques, collectibles, comics, tools, lawnmowers, bikes, guitars and more from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.
And Jennifer and Stephanie Higdon -- sisters-in-law -- are bringing their three-day The Tot, The Teen & The Wardrobe consignment sale to the Owensboro Convention Center from Friday through Sunday.
It will feature more than 50,000 items provided by 400 or more families, they say.
"This year, we decided to make the sale an end of season one, scheduling it for Saturday instead of May," Sammie Fortner, classified manager of the Messenger-Inquirer, said Wednesday.
"Every single row in the back portion of our parking lot is being used to accommodate the demand," she said. "There really should be something for everyone here. In addition to these traditional garage sale type items, we have two food trucks, shaved ice and kettle corn for those who want to purchase something to eat while they shop."
Fortner said, "Wild Child LLC is setting up an inflatable for children to enjoy free of charge. We're also going to have giveaways throughout the day where people can win Holiday World tickets, M-I history books or gift certificates from Colby's and Big Bang Comics."
There is no admission charge.
The Tot, The Teen & The Wardrobe began in 2006, when the Higdons, who describe themselves as "professional bargain shoppers," decided that they had so much fun shopping that they should create their own bargain shopping business.
And by the beginning of 2019, they discovered that the sale had outgrown the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club, where it had been since its inception in the fall of 2006.
So they moved it to the convention center in April.
It returns there this weekend.
Those who bring items to sell can shop the pre-sale from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday.
The general public can shop from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
And what's left will be sold at half-price from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The sale will include furniture, home décor, baby equipment, clothing for the whole family, lots of toys, music, books, sports equipment, bikes, framed prints and more.
Cash, credit cards and debit cards will be accepted.
There is no admission fee.
More information is available at www.ttwky.com or by calling 270-993-7532 or 270-316-2732.
Information is also on Facebook.
