The Battle of Sacramento re-enactment, famous throughout the area and battle re-enactment communities, has been postponed this year due to the COVID-19 virus. The re-enactment board currently plans to hold the event on the third weekend of September.
The battle of Sacramento re-enactment held its first event in 1995. This year will mark its 26th of preserving the community’s history, said Wendell Miller, chairman of the Battle of Sacramento board.
The original battle took place Dec. 28, 1861, near Kentucky 81 South in Sacramento around where Hudson Body Shop is currently located, and previously where Garst’s Pond once stood.
Union soldiers stationed in Calhoun keeping watch over the Green River were charged with countering Confederate movement in the area. They were under the supervision of Brigadier General Thomas L. Crittenden, according to the Battle of Sacramento website.
On Dec. 28, 1861, approximately 150 Union soldiers were watering their horses at Garst’s Pond, according to Miller. A Confederate sympathizer, Mollie Morhead, rode on horseback to inform Confederate soldiers in the area of the Union soldiers at the pond. The man she spoke to was Lt. Col. Nathan Bedford Forrest, who Miller said was sometimes called “the devil himself.”
Forrest had from 300 to 350 soldiers and decided to charge the Union soldiers at Garst’s Pond.
“Forrest did find them and when he did, he made a charge up on them -- surprised them, of course,” Miller said. “He started a tactic … he and the soldiers would ride through the middle of them and the other two would attack from the sides and it made it so chaotic.”
Miller said the battle likely lasted about 15-20 minutes and ended with Union soldiers retreating. He said there were 12 known deaths in the battle -- 10 Union soldiers and 2 Confederate.
There is now a monument near Main Street in Sacramento just down the road from the Marathon gas station, Miller said, paying respect to the men that lost their lives that day.
Now, the battle re-enactment has about 60 acres for its three-day event every May. Miller said there are usually from 200 to 400 people attending the event, but in its beginnings, there were up to 1,600 spectators.
Miller said the weekend starts off on a Friday with its “Living History” day to give spectators an opportunity to learn about some key figures during the Civil War era. Saturday and Sunday, however, are the biggest days with the battle re-enactments happening and many vendors and attendees.
Recently, according to Miller, many of the battle’s re-enactors are reaching a point where they have to stop due to age and there are not as many younger people taking up the roles. He said the purpose of the re-enactments is to preserve the history of the community.
“The Confederates technically won here, but it’s not about who won or lost, it’s about preserving our history,” Miller said. “That’s basically what we’re trying to do.”
The new date for the Battle of Sacramento re-enactment is set for Sept. 18-20, pending what happens with the coronavirus, Miller said. Tickets for the event are priced at $7.50 for adults and $5 for children.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.