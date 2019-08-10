The Foundation for the Daviess County Public Schools will be hosting a new fundraiser aptly called "Battle of the Backpacks" presented by Owensboro Health at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at O.Z. Tyler.
The fundraiser will be centered around three games -- "Are You Smarter than a Fifth-Grade Teacher," "the Spelling Bee" and "the Geography Bee" -- that will pit teams against each other.
Vicki Quisenberry, the foundation's executive director, said the board was looking for "something unique" but could be "different every year."
"It's all revolving around filling the backpacks for the kids, so we've tried to make our games to where everybody is consciously putting money into a backpack," Quisenberry said.
Foundation board member Rachel Mann said the concept was for this fundraiser to be nostalgic in a way that would appeal to adults.
" ... We're all grown up and adulting now ... we're no longer students ... but we all were students," Mann said. "So my committee and I started brainstorming nostalgic and iconic experiences from our school days, and the Battle developed from there. Square pizza on rectangular trays, schools buses, mascots, spelling bees, picture day ... lots of fun memories that we all share, even across several generations."
Sponsors of the event will have automatic buy-ins starting out. Other teams can buy-in for $100. If a team loses, it can "pay to stay" for $50.
Guests will be served "school lunch for dinner" by local chef Matt Weafer who will put his "spin" on square pizza with corn and spaghetti with salad. Dessert will be chocolate mousse instead of traditional chocolate pudding.
Attendees may also purchase a backpack that will be traded for a bottle of bourbon to take home. The purchased backpacks will then be donated to DCPS family resource centers.
Mann said the goal is to make "Battle of the Backpacks" an annual fundraiser.
"We want the Battle of the Backpacks to be a fun, casual event that Owensboro looks forward to every year," Mann said. "We have so much room to expand on all of these special memories and school experiences ... and I can't wait to watch this event grow every year."
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said the "Battle of the Backpacks" fundraiser is an ideal event for the foundation.
"The timing, as well as the theme that's behind this, hopefully resonates with all the attendees and they'll understand the significance of meeting the many needs we have for our students," said Robbins, who is one of foundation's 12 board members.
Proceeds will go toward the needs of the 18 DCPS schools.
According to DCPS, 54% of its 11,700 students participate in the free or reduced lunch program.
The foundation helps to supplement resource centers, teacher grants and other various programs not covered in the Daviess County Public Schools budget.
For example, the foundation recently funded emotional/behavioral support supplies for students at Audubon Elementary School; contact lenses for a student at Daviess County High School; funding for personal care supplies for a homeless student at Apollo High School and excessive dental expenses for a student at Burns Elementary School.
The foundation also administers Kids on Campus for first-generation college students; non-first generational college students are welcome to fill in remaining seats on the buses. Students will tour Murray State University, University of Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky University, University of Louisville and Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Robbins said the foundation has no paid staff and minimal expenses.
"The funds that (the foundation) raises are for the exclusive benefit of our children as well as staff and programs that we have in the district," Robbins said.
Sponsorships for the "Battle of the Backpacks" are available through Aug. 23. Contact Quisenberry at VickiQ@FoundationForDCPS.org or 270-231-5583. Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Foundation's website at www.foundation.org.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
