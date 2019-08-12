BB&T Plaza's days are numbered.
When BB&T merges with SunTrust Banks later this year, the name of both banks will change to Truist Financial Corp.
But experts say it may be two years before the new brand is completely rolled out to all branches.
Once the new name reaches Owensboro, BB&T Plaza will become Truist Financial Plaza, Angela Morrison, BB&T's Owensboro market president, confirmed recently.
Back in 2003, when the RiverPark Center was raising money to retire its debt, BB&T donated $1 million to the performing arts center.
And the RiverPark board voted to name the big patio on the river side in honor of the bank.
It's used extensively by Friday After 5, the free summer music series.
BB&T said in a recent news release that its shareholders voted 96 percent in favor of the new corporate name.
SunTrust shareholders did not have to vote on the change.
The merger is expected to become final in late September or early October.
All that's still needed are reviews from the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
If that all goes through, Truist Financial will have assets of $441 billion and become the nation's sixth-largest bank, according to its website.
Banking experts expect a number of branches of both banks to close because many of the BB&T branches are near SunTrust branches in some southeastern states.
But this region should be safe.
SunTrust currently has no offices in Kentucky, according to its website.
BB&T entered the Owensboro market in 2001, when it bought Area Bank, which most people remember as Owensboro National Bank.
Today, BB&T has four branches in Owensboro and one in Calhoun with a combined 53 employees, Morrison said earlier this year.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
