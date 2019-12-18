The holidays are flush with green, and not the kind that comes from holly and mistletoe.
The season of giving is, unfortunately, also the season of scamming, and scam artists are busy this time of year trying to con people out of their money and personal information with bogus charities, fake messages from retailers and even shady gift exchange schemes.
Mindy Eaton, director of communications and marketing with the Better Business Bureau of Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky said charity scams are prominent, with thieves posing as legitimate-sounding organizations.
"There are pop-up 'charities' that use very similar names" to real organizations, Eaton said. Scammers will call and try to coerce a donation out of victims, Eaton said.
A legitimate charity, "won't try to bully you to make a donation right then and there," Eaton said. "You should never feel pressured to make a donation to a charity. You should be able to ask questions and find out where the money is going."
The BBB's give.org website is designed for people to research charities and determine if they're real or scams. Eaton said a legitimate charity won't pressure you to make a donation that instant because a real charity needs donations all year long, not just around the holidays.
With so many people purchasing gifts online this time of year, scammers send out "phishing" emails, posing as companies such as Amazon and UPS.
The emails, Eaton said, will tell you there's a problem with your order and provide a link. That link will take you to a very realistic replica of the company's website and will attempt to trick you out of your password, credit card number and other personal information. Those links can also download viruses onto your computer.
If you get an email telling you there's a problem with your order, "don't click on the link," Eaton said. "Go to the particular website and see if there is an issue." If there's actually a problem with your Amazon order, for example, you'll be able to find out by logging onto Amazon yourself.
"If there's an issue, it's going to be on your account," Eaton said.
People looking to make a little extra money for the holidays often fall prey to job scams, where the scammer offers what seems like a tremendous opportunity -- but requires you to pay money up front for "supplies" or "training."
"Be aware: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," Eaton said. "Stop and think twice about it."
Eaton said a scam that makes the rounds on social media this time of year is the "secret sister" scam.
"We refer to the secret sister gift exchange as a modern chain letter," Eaton said. Allegedly, all you have to do is send a gift to the person at the top of the secret sister list, and in return, you'll receive anywhere from six to 36 gifts in return.
Does that sound too good to be true? It should.
"It relies on people following the rules," which doesn't happen, Eaton said. "The statistical probability (of receiving any gifts in return) is near zero." Also, secret sister schemes also require you to send your address to strangers, which isn't a good idea, Eaton said.
"Secret sister comes around every year" and is prevalent on Facebook and Instagram, Eaton said. "We haven't heard from anybody that has ever received any kind of gift" from the scheme.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
