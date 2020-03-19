The International Bar-B-Q Festival, originally scheduled for May 8-9, has been canceled because of the coronavirus, according to a press release.
"We feel it is in the best interest to follow the guidelines put in place by federal and state officials to avoid mass gatherings. The health and safety of our community remains our top priority," said Allen Payne, 2020 Event Chair, in the release.
There are no plans to postpone or reschedule the event this year, the release read.
