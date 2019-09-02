The cities of Beaver Dam and Central City have been working together in order to promote their respective entertainment venues and foster a healthy growth in tourism for western Kentucky.
The Beaver Dam Amphitheater and Central City's Lu-Ray Park & Amphitheater are both state-of-the-art facilities that are capable of bringing big acts to the area, which they have proven recently in hosting entertainers such as John Prine. With just about a 20-minute drive between the two cities, and with limited resources, the two municipalities decided to work together to provide the best entertainment experience for visitors.
Beaver Dam Mayor Paul Sandefur said city officials began talking with Central City officials earlier this year when they realized one of the amphitheater's annual events, 80s Rock the Dam Fest, would be selling out Beaver Dam's hotel and motel.
Central City Mayor Tony Armour shared this sentiment, saying they also had a weekend of sold-out hotels for a recent Prine concert, and that it "made sense to work together to direct fans to each city's hotels for those concerts."
There are also plans on the horizon for more ways the cities can collaborate during big events, like sharing shuttles to shows and perhaps working together to produce a festival that could use both venues, said Lu-Ray Park & Amphitheater Director Melissa Recke.
Beaver Dam Tourism Director JoBeth Embry said it's great to see the two cities working together.
"It's amazing and inspiring seeing our communities come together to bring in folks from all across the nation, and all over the world, to experience concerts, local shopping and hometown hospitality," Embry said.
Freddie Mayes, executive director of Central City Tourism, agreed, saying the fact that there are two excellent entertainment facilities so close together is rare.
"We're excited to work together, leveraging our combined resources, to continue to bring folks from far and wide to our neck of the woods in western Kentucky," Mayes said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
