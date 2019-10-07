Beaver Dam will hold its second annual fall festival on Saturday Oct. 12 in the city’s downtown area.
Festival organizer and founder Rebecca Goodwine said this year’s festival is set up to have at least three food trucks and 70 vendors.
“I’ve been planning it for about three and a half weeks now,” Goodwine said. “I have about three food trucks coming … and I’m thinking I’m at about 70 vendors right now, but it’s still growing. I have people contacting me every day.”
Goodwine said the festival will also feature live music, a DJ, a bouncy house for children along with other family friendly activities.
She said she has been working to have Beef O’Brady’s selling adult beverages on their patio during the festival as well.
The festival is open for vendors from all over, Goodwine said. She said there will be people coming to set up booths from Central City, Morgantown and even Louisville.
Goodwine said the festival started last year after Hartford had to cancel the Hartford Days festival around two weeks before its scheduled date.
“A lot of people were upset because they had spent a lot of money on materials,” Goodwine said. “People that do these events … they sell their products to raise money for Christmas … I felt so bad, not just for myself because I was out money, but I was thinking, all these people are out money”
Goodwine said she decided to contact Beaver Dam Mayor Paul Sandefur to try to get a festival organized in downtown Beaver Dam for the same weekend.
“I said look, if you just give me downtown Beaver Dam … I will make this happen. I had about two and a half weeks to plan this … I actually had 134 vendors last year. It grew fast,” Goodwine said.
After the event, the city decided to try to make the festival an annual event, according to Goodwine.
Next year, she said she plans on making the festival bigger and better by including more local organizations and school groups, as well as possibly adding some carnival rides.
“When I think of a festival, I think of carnival rides and stuff like that,” Goodwine said. “I’d like to get the football team, the art club and stuff like that involved.”
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.