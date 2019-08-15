Beef 'O' Brady testing Impossible Burger

The Impossible Burger seems to be everywhere these days.
Burger King rolled its version out nationally this summer.
Impossible Foods of Redwood City, California, says Bar Louie in Owensboro has one.
And now, Beef 'O' Brady, 3189 Fairview Drive, is one of nine restaurants in the 200-restaurant chain that's testing the Impossible Burger.
Stacy Bratcher, whose family owns the local franchise, said the test began Monday and will probably continue for a couple more weeks.
"We've had three or four orders each day," she said. "It tastes like beef, but it's plant-based."
Impossible Foods' website says the ingredients include water, textured wheat protein, coconut oil, potato protein, 2% or less of leghemoglobin (soy), yeast extract, salt, Konjacg gum, Xanthan gum, soy protein isolate, vitamin E, vitamin C, Thiamin (vitamin B1), zinc, niacin, vitamin B6, riboflavin (vitamin B2) and vitamin B12.
The website says, "In January 2019, we introduced our new recipe. The new Impossible Burger is tastier, juicier and more nutritious -- featuring 30% less sodium and 40% less saturated fat than our (earlier) recipe and just as much protein as 80/20 ground beef from cows."
"It's not just for vegetarians," Bratcher said. "It tastes just like beef. It's for anybody."
She said the Impossible Burger patty can be substituted for beef on any of the restaurant's burgers -- the 'O' Brady Burger, the OMG Burger, the BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger or the Amarillo Firecracker Burger.
"We'll fix them however you want them," Bratcher said.
She said, "I'm on the franchisee advisory council" for the chain. "They ask us to test new products."
People who order the Impossible Burger are being asked to fill out a comment card so the restaurant can decide if it should keep the Impossible Burger on the menu.
Dr. Patrick Brown founded Impossible Foods in 2011, to "end the use of animals to make food," according to the company's website.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
