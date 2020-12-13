This time of year brings back a lot of memories surrounding the season of Christmas and one in particular always stands out.
It was during my long association with the Ohio County Times-News and the subsequent formation of the Ohio County Octoberfest that led to the establishment of the Times-News Children’s Fund and annual Christmas parties for needy children.
And it was at one of those parties that one of the most beautiful and loving events of my life came into play.
The Yule parties were held at the Ohio County Community Center in Hartford where the involved youngsters were gathered in the auditorium and the toys to be distributed were placed on long tables on the center’s stage.
And then there was a little girl with glasses who jumped into my heart and the heart of my late wife Anita. The only name I knew her by was Beeper.
While I never knew exactly how, Beeper, from her seat with the other children, managed to spot a doll among the many toys on the stage and it was that plaything she had her heart set on.
Unfortunately, when it was time for Beeper to get on the stage and rush to that particular table, the doll she so dearly wanted was gone.
And that culminated in the breakage of two hearts — Beeper’s and that of my late wife Anita, who was assisting with the distribution of the toys.
Tears flooded the little girl’s eyes as well as the eyes of Anita who was reminded of another little girl — our daughter Dawn — who, at a similar age, also wore glasses.
A year passed, another Christmas party for needy children was staged and my bride spotted Beeper in the large crowd of participants. She also looked at the table in front of her and noticed that only one doll remained.
What Anita did probably was contrary to the natural scheme of things, but she snatched up that doll and concealed it in a safe place until Beemer showed up with tears again about to flow.
But that advancing heartbreak was avoided when my bride reached behind her and pulled out the only doll remaining and presented it to the smiling little girl.
Beeper gave my wife a big hug and Anita returned the favor. A short-lived friendship developed and my bride talked about it many times before Alzheimer’s disease eventually robbed her of most memories.
But the story didn’t end with the final doll presentation. Beeper was not going to allow that to happen.
Prior to Christmas and with the children’s fund still accepting donations, the little girl known as Beeper came into the Times-News office with a small amount of change and donated it to the children’s fund.
I told my bride about that fateful incident and her eyes again filled with tears.
