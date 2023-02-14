Over the weekend, on Saturday Feb. 11, the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and the Christian County Literacy Council collaborated at the downtown Corner Coffee house on 1100 Main Street.
A few dozen patrons of the community showed up, packing out the coffee shop for a discussion about the late great Gloria Watkins — also known as bell hooks.
The well known author who constructed her legacy under an all lower case pen name: bell hooks, preferring to spell her name with no capital letters as a way of de-emphasizing her individuality
Saturday’s symposium centered around hooks’s book Belonging: A Culture of Place.
Writer, cultural critic, and Hopkinsville native bell hooks explored what it means to be connected to a place and how that place shapes and affects who we are.
The conversation was led by Downtown Museums Executive Director Alissa Keller, Hoptown Chronicle editor Jennifer P. Brown, Christian County Literacy Council Executive Director Francene Gilmer and hooks’ sister, Gwenda Motley.
Each woman read and summarized parts of the book that led to discussion about belonging.
During the discussion, conversations were shared among one another on what belonging symbolizes, where is home, growing up in Kentucky, tobacco, quilting and a few additional topics.
After the four brilliant women shared their thoughts, the community chimed in reflecting back their thoughts and bell hooks work.
Gwenda Motley, the sister of the late author, closed the morning meet up and also shared family keepsakes such as a quilt hand sewn by Motley.
In bell hooks book, Belonging: A Culture of Place, her book dives into the beauty of quilting and how all parts of life are all connected in some form.
Before closing, Motley thanked everyone who came out,
“It’s wonderful to see everyone here today. This morning’s discussion was imitate but very much received and appreciated,” said Motley. “I hope we continue to honor bell hooks legacy among our community.”
Before the event wrapped, a handful of bell hooks book: All About Love: New Visions, were given to the men in attendance among the many women.
After the event ended, Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County shared on Facebook: “Have you ever been in a room, with a group, where you just felt like you belonged? When everyone in the room added life and character to the atmosphere? This morning was one of those experiences!
We gathered at The Corner Coffee House for a beautiful conversation about place, belonging, and bell hooks. We’ll do this again, for sure!”
Saturday’s gathering was deemed successful. The community continued to give bell hooks her flowers asking for more gathering throughout the year.
