Berea College announced Tuesday afternoon that semester instructional activities would cease by end of day Friday, in response to COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
In a press release published on the College's website at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday, faculty are requested "to give immediate consideration to how their courses can be brought to a closure in that time."
Students are also requested to move out of dorms this weekend. Residence halls will need to be fully vacated at that time, and for students whose immediate return to home would be a hardship, the college is providing accommodations.
"All students will continue to be paid for their campus work positions through the end of the semester, even if they are off campus and not able to actually work," the release said. "College operations will not cease as of this date, and staff should plan to continue to fulfill their job responsibilities until further notice from their vice president."
