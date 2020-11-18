Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced new restrictions in response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.
Some of those restrictions include:
• All restaurants and bars will close to indoor dining beginning Friday until Dec. 13. Outdoor dining is allowed with some limitations.
• All public and private schools will close to in-person learning starting Monday and continuing until the end of the semester.
• Wedding and funeral attendance is limited to 25 people, and indoor gatherings should be limited to two families and not more than eight people, until Dec. 13.
This story will be updated.
