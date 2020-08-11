By Bobbie Hayse
and Bruce Schreiner and Piper Hudspeth Blackburn Associated Press
Gov. Andy Beshear recommended Monday that Kentucky schools delay the resumption of in-person classes until late September to provide more time to get the coronavirus under control.
The Democratic governor said his recommendation that schools wait until Sept. 28 to reopen was a tough but necessary step as the state comes off an escalation of virus cases in July. The decision was based on four factors: state cases being near a peak, infection rates among children increasing nationally, what has happened in other states where schools have already opened, and the fact that families continue to travel to hotspots out of state against the advice of health officials.
“We do not have control over this virus,” the governor said. “And to send tens of thousands of our kids back into in-person classes when we don’t have control on this virus isn’t the right thing to do for our kids. It’s not the right thing to do for their faculty.”
Beshear’s announcement did not come as a total surprise to area superintendents, but the leaders of all three districts in Daviess County said they are still digesting the recommendation and working on plans for how to proceed.
Matthew Constant, superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools, said district officials “anticipated him making an announcement like this,” and are prepared to make necessary changes.
“We will communicate with our district leadership on how to implement the backup plan and will share the information with our families (Tuesday),” he said.
Daviess County Public Schools has adopted a “stop-light model” for reopening this fall, including a section on non-traditional instruction, so the district already has plans in place for distance learning, Superintendent Matt Robbins said.
“We will be releasing something in the next 24 hours on that,” Robbins said. “I will first want to confer with our board and our administrators both at the district and school level.”
Officials from Owensboro Catholic Schools, which typically operate on the DCPS school calendar, also said that they will take some time to iron out the district’s plans before going public with them.
OCS had earlier announced it planned to hold in-person classes five days a week, while OPS and DCPS were planning a combination of in-person classes and virtual learning.
Keith Osborne, OCS chief administrative officer, said the school system is “reviewing and discussing the governor’s statement and planning our best course of action.”
OPS was slated to begin in-person learning Aug. 24. Both DCPS and OCS were scheduled to begin in-person learning on Aug. 26.
This is the second time Beshear has recommended pushing back the start of in-person classes. In late July, he recommended that public and private schools wait until at least the third week of August to resume in-person classes to help curb the spread of the virus.
Restaurants adding capacity, bars reopeningBeginning Tuesday, restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity, providing all patrons are able to remain six feet away from anyone who isn’t a part of their household or group.
New requirements will be added, however, to avoid another spike in COVID-19 cases, said La Tasha Buckner, Beshear’s chief of staff and general counsel. Customers must remain in their seats, except when using the restroom; food and beverage service must end by 10 p.m., with facilities closing at 11 p.m.; and all customers and staff must wear a face covering except when eating or drinking.
Unemployment action ‘not workable’ in current formBeshear called President Donald Trump’s action extending an expired unemployment benefit “not workable” in its current form, warning it would push some costs onto states already left cash-strapped by the coronavirus pandemic.
He stressed that his critique of Trump’s weekend executive action wasn’t meant as a rebuke of the Republican president, who remains popular in the Bluegrass State.
“My motivation today is not to criticize,” Beshear said during a conference call. “And it is not to suggest that the president’s executive order wasn’t intended to help. But simply to make the point that it’s not workable in its current form.”
The president wants to continue paying a supplemental federal unemployment benefit for millions of Americans put out of work during the outbreak. But his order called for up to $400 payments each week, compared with the $600 that people had been receiving. Trump said states would cover 25% of this money even as many are dealing with major budget shortfalls.
States can’t afford to assume $100 per person per week, Beshear said. For Kentucky, that would amount to tens of millions of dollars each month, he said.
States also could be hit by administrative costs in making adjustments that could further slow the processing of unemployment aid, the governor said.
“When we make major changes in where dollars come from or how they have to be handled, that can take weeks to months that our people don’t have,” he said.
Beshear urged Congress to end its stalemate on another coronavirus relief package and extend the full $600 supplemental payment.
“I think it’s really important that we see, ultimately, a congressional solution,” the governor said. “I would like to see it at that $600 level. But if it’s at $400, it needs to be fully federally funded with administrative costs attached to it.”
