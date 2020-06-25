Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday he would stop his daily COVID-19 updates to the public.
Instead, Beshear plans to go to once-a-week Team Kentucky updates "about things going on all over the commonwealth," which will stream online at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesdays.
His administration will continue to provide daily coronavirus numbers via the kycovid19.ky.gov website, social media and videos.
"We'll be able to come to you when it is important," Beshear told listeners.
