Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news conference Monday morning that there are now four cases of coronavirus in the state.
Two are in Harrison County and one each in Jefferson and Fayette counties.
One of those in Harrison County is already improving, Beshear said.
Only one of the four had been traveling, he said.
"We are going to hear about more positive tests," Beshear said. "But we are going to get through this."
One of the Harrison County cases was a person who worked at Walmart.
But Beshear said none of the person's co-workers had tested positive for the disease.
However, the second case in Harrison County was linked to the first, officials said.
