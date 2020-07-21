One day after Kentucky reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases — 979 — to date, Gov. Andy Beshear announced two changes in safety protocols.
During a Monday briefing, Beshear delivered a mandate of reducing social gatherings from 50 to 10 people. He cited backyard barbecues and block parties as the target activities.
“It’s because we let our guard down,” Beshear said. “We have a lot of friends over; we know them; we figure they’re probably doing everything right; we take off our masks about halfway in-between; we relax; we get too close; we stand around while people are grilling and we’re seeing some very difficult outcomes because of it.”
Beshear made it clear that this requirement doesn’t include businesses, venues and events such as outdoor weddings.
For his second change, Beshear announced a travel advisory to states that have a positive testing rate equal to or greater than 15% for the coronavirus. And with this advisory, he recommended anyone who travels to these states self quarantine for 14 days upon returning home to Kentucky.
The governor’s office listed nine states — Florida at 18.72%, Alabama at 18.3%, Arizona at 23.56%, Georgia at 15.24%, Idaho at 18.15%, Nevada at 19.14%, South Carolina at 15.71%, Texas at 15.10% and Mississippi at 14.82% — that would qualify for the quarantine.
A federal court ruled in May that travel ban mandates were unconstitutional, leaving Beshear with the advisory option.
Beshear described the travel advisory as a “life-and-death matter for the commonwealth” during his briefing.
“Folks, 15% is really dangerous,” Beshear said. “…What this means is that these are areas where right now this virus is uncontrolled.”
Both Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky public health commissioner, acknowledged that these changes were reverting to earlier, stricter protocols, but they were necessary to limit the spread of the virus.
Stack said Kentucky was in an “accelerated phase” of the virus, prompting the state to make the new changes.
Stack stressed that wearing masks while in public, maintaining a physical distance of six feet and avoiding hot spots will reduce infection rates.
“Our fate is in our hands,” Stack said. “…We know we can control this. We’ve proven that.”
Beshear also announced 258 new COVID-19 cases and one death — a 94-year-old Casey County woman.
Locally, The Green River District Health Department reported 31 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 12 in Daviess County, nine in Henderson County, one in McLean County, four in Ohio County, two in Union County and three in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,286. Twenty-six reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,006.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.