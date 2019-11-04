Andy Beshear made a deal with more than 100 people stuffed into a back room Sunday at Moonlite Bar-B-Que: if they give everything they have for the next two days to ensure Democrats win the upcoming election, he will give everything he has for the next eight years as Kentucky's next governor.
Beshear, who will face Governor Matt Bevin Tuesday for the state's highest seat, visited western Kentucky's coveted bar-b-que restaurant on a candidate bus tour stop, along with a handful of other Democrats. Others in attendance were Governor Steve Beshear, Andy Beshear's father, candidate for commissioner of agriculture, Robert Conway; candidate for state treasurer, Michael Bowman; candidate for state auditor, Sheri Donahue; candidate for state attorney general, Greg Sumbo; candidate for secretary of state, Heather French Henry; and candidate for Lt. Governor, Jacqueline Coleman.
Coleman opened the rally by saying the group before the crowd is only two days away from "taking this commonwealth back."
Coleman, currently assistant principal at Nelson County High School who is also a basketball coach, said that as a coach she understands that these last few days mean "we are in the fourth quarter."
"This is when you've gotta close the deal, right?" she said.
Each candidate had an opportunity to speak to the crowd, but one theme was evident: in every city they have visited on their cross-state tour, they have felt an energy among Kentuckians. That energy is something Andy Beshear said is going to help him do what he was able to do in five consecutive debates: defeat Bevin.
"Are you ready?" Andy Beshear asked the crowd. "Are you ready to fight for teachers? And fight for healthcare? And fight for west Kentucky? Are you ready to beat Matt Bevin? Good. Me, too."
He told the crowd that everyone knows what's on the line in this upcoming election: public education, rural hospitals, and affordable healthcare. Those things do not survive another four years of Bevin.
Along with the high energy, there has been a want for a governor who listens more than he talks; a governor that solves more problems that he creates; and a demand for a governor who would never engage in bullying or name calling, Andy Beshear said, "but instead spends all of his time addressing the challenges in front of us."
"I believe in a Kentucky where we have a governor that spends every day focused on public education, pensions, health care, and jobs," he said. "Where we can brings democrats, republicans, and independents back together because these challenges face all of us, and moving forward is good for every Kentucky family."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
