Beshear says he will be governor for all

Attorney General Andy Beshear told members of the Kentucky Firefighters Association's annual conference Monday morning at the Owensboro Convention Center that he will be a "governor for all the people" with no "bullying or name-calling."
The Democratic nominee for governor made several veiled references like that to his Republican opponent, Gov. Matt Bevin, without mentioning him by name.
Beshear, whose father, Steve, was governor from 2007 to 2015, promised to create good jobs across the state, improve health care and protect pensions.
Too many Kentuckians, Beshear said, are "struggling just to get by."
They are, he said, being left out and left behind.
Beshear said he would be a governor who listens more than he speaks.
The November election, he told the firefighters, is about right vs. wrong.
Beshear said he will fight to make sure that insurance companies serve people with preexisting conditions.
Health care is a human need, he said.
Eighty-five percent of new jobs in Kentucky are being created in three cities, he said.
And Beshear said he will work to create good jobs in all parts of the state.
"Every single community needs to get ahead," he said.
He said Bevin's administration has failed to address a drug epidemic that kills 30 Kentuckians a week.
Beshear drew applause each time he mentioned the state's retirement system and promised to make sure it stays solvent and pays its debts.
"A pension is a promise," he said.
Education needs to be improved, Beshear said.
"We're not just competing with Indiana," he said. "We're competing with India."
Many of today's jobs won't exist in 30 years, Beshear said.
He promised to build the I-69 bridge at Henderson "in my first term."
"We're getting gouged every single day by drug companies," Beshear said.
It cost $7 to make a vial of insulin, he said, but drug companies are charging $300 or more for that amount of the product.
The 450,000 diabetics in the state need lower prices, Beshear said.
He said he wants insurers to treat mental health the same way they treat physical health.
The challenges facing Kentucky, Beshear said, are "kitchen table" issues.
They are not partisan or political, he said.
Firefighters gave him a standing ovation when he finished speaking.
After his speech, Beshear said he is excited about the enthusiasm he's seeing for his campaign across the state.
"People are tired of all the division," he said.
Kentucky firefighters are celebrating the 100th anniversary of their association, which was created in 1919.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
