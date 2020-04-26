In his daily COVID-19 press conference on Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear vowed to address backlogged unemployment claims in the coming week.
“I want to say tonight,” he said. “I talked with our unemployment insurance group and I told them that I want to see everyone that applied in March that hasn’t been helped to be helped this week. If you applied in March you should get your claim resolved and be hearing from someone this week. You have waited far too long. It isn’t right, it is my administration and it is on me, but it isn’t right. We have to address that piece this very week and they have confidence they can get that done.”
Beshear also took time to focus on the benchmarks that we as a state have to reach in the process of reopening and work toward being “healthy at work.”
“Our goal here is doing this right,” he said. “The decisions we make and when we make those decisions are the difference between life and death and the timing for our economy. There are no perfect decisions, our goal is to follow the data and listen to public health and do this the right way. We are doing it the right way by starting on Monday with beginning to reopen healthcare. Where better than an area that is used to dealing with contagion. We will be watching and making sure that we see how they are doing it and that the PPE is there. Until a vaccine, our world will be different.”
After showing examples of what the community is doing to be “healthy at home” and highlighting the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum in honoring those that have lost their lives due to the virus, Beshear launched into Saturday’s numbers and increased access to testing.
“Today was a better day than yesterday,” he said. “We have 171 new cases with five new deaths. Our statewide total has reaching 3,905 total cases with 1,501 having recovered.. We expected this and we are testing more and more. We have processed a total of 46,558 tests and our capacity is increasing. Where we were compared to where we are now is definitely heading in the right direction.”
On Saturday, Green River District Health Department reported 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with five in Daviess County, four in Henderson County and two in Ohio County, bringing the total in the department’s district to 295. Muhlenberg County Health Department reported five additional cases, bringing their total up to 101.
Beshear also took time to highlight the drive thru testing sites that will be operating throughout the state Apr. 27 through May 1 in Calloway, Christian, Daviess, Fayette, Jefferson, Perry, Rockcastle, Trigg and Warren counties.
Testing in Owensboro-Daviess County will take place at Owensboro Community and Technical College Apr. 28 through Apr. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information on testing and COVID-19 related information in Owensboro-Daviess County visit daviess ky.org.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
