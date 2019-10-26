Bevin brings campaign to Ohio County

Citizens of Ohio County flocked to Dunaway Timber, 214 Easton Road, Fordsville, on Friday to show their support for Gov. Matt Bevin in the upcoming November gubernatorial election.
Bevin was joined by Lt. Gov. Ralph Alvarado, Attorney General hopeful Daniel Cameron, State Treasurer Allison Ball, Secretary of State hopeful Michael Adams, Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, Kentucky Supreme Court hopeful Whitney Westerfield, as well as Republican candidates jockeying for various judgeships.
The overall tone of the rally centered on diversity, unity and values.
"We are blessed with an abundance in all corners of the commonwealth," Bevin said. "What we are trying to do with everything is to take advantage of these incredible resources that we have, not the least of which are the work ethic and the values. Everyone with me today has spoken about this, but I will tell you we are blessed to be Kentuckians who respect God and country, our military, our law enforcement and we stand for the flag of the United States of America. As (state) Rep. (Suzanne) Miles mentioned, this is a gift that has been given to us. It is a right and a privilege but an obligation to get out and vote on Nov. 5."
To Bevin, this year's Republican ticket is the strongest that it has ever been in regard to diversity of candidates as well those candidates' commitment to a prosperous Kentucky, he said.
"You can't get this many people at a gathering without having Republicans, Democrats, independents, Libertarians," he said. "This is who we are. We are a mix of folks. You don't owe me or any of these candidates a vote because we are Republicans. In fact, I hope that isn't the only reason that you would vote. But if there are things that you care about I would ask you to think about them. What are the values you would fight for? What values matter to you more than any political party or any political bumper sticker? Don't vote your party, vote your value. I've never been a fan of straight-ticket voting; I think it is a cop-out truth be told, but you can, with more certainty that has ever been the case in a statewide election in Kentucky, vote straight Republican and know that our values are uniformly held by these candidates here with me today."
Bevin spoke on various topics from supporting regulated medical marijuana to pension reforms, unemployment rates, his relationship with teachers as well as home rule, an issue that is at the forefront of both Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly and Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston and their fellow judge-executives statewide.
"Without question, I am a believer in local control to the extent possible," Bevin said. "We have to do it in a way that isn't a detriment to Kentucky as a whole, but we do have some pretty antiquated rules in respect to who can have an occupancy tax for example. I am a big believer in us having a modern, 21st-century conversation, and I am looking forward to that conversation. We have started to make changes there and have given more control to local levels of control, including how discretionary road dollars are being spent. Local control and local voices need to be heard more than they have historically."
Johnston, like many of the farmers, timber workers and small-business owners in attendance, believes that Bevin and his fellow Republicans are key to continued growth in Ohio County, as well the state.
"Gov. Bevin has been more supportive to local government than any governor I can remember," Johnston said. "Both in helping us in roads and being available to us. In Louisville the other day, he spoke to a lot of local government people and that is what he does, makes himself available to us and our citizens. I believe the governor is a local government person and will continue to ensure that on the local level we will continue to thrive."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.