Gov. Matt Bevin suggested in a radio interview Tuesday morning that protesting teachers only caused "sickouts" while schools were in session because they wanted paid time off work, instead of protesting during the summer when it wouldn't affect students.
The governor made the comments on the "Brian Thomas Morning Show" on 55-KRC in Cincinnati, pivoting from a discussion of the legality of teacher sickouts to questioning the motive and timing of those protests.
"The same bill came forward again this summer when nobody was in school, and nobody showed up," Bevin said. "When it's vacation time, people are a little less worked up it seems."
Bevin's comments drew laughter from Thomas, who called the timing of those protests "sad and pathetic."
Ten K-12 school districts in the state shut down for one or more days during the 2019 legislative session when large numbers of teachers called in sick and then traveled to Frankfort to protest certain bills related to education, as well as the prospects of a bill emerging that would alter teachers' pension benefits.
Though Bevin claimed "the same bill" was considered during the special session of the legislature this summer, that legislation only dealt with the pensions for employees of quasi-governmental organizations and regional universities and was not specifically targeted or criticized by large numbers of teachers or their unions.
The governor continued to question the timing of teacher protests later in the interview.
"It's interesting, though, that people seem to most enjoy doing this -- stopping work -- when they get paid anyway," Bevin said. "But when they're not getting paid to stop work, it's remarkable, nobody seems to be that interested. They don't care quite as much."
The Kentucky Labor Cabinet issued subpoenas to school districts this spring requesting the names of teachers who called in sick during the days those schools closed down. Last week, cabinet Secretary David Dickerson declared that 1,074 teachers had broken the law by participating in those sickout protests but would not be fined.
Bevin said in the interview that while his cabinet could have fined those teachers up to $1,000 per day, his administration instead will "show some grace in this instance" and "use this as a teachable moment." However, he left open the possibility of fining teachers if such sickouts happen again.
"We'll make clear that this is a violation," Bevin said. "If it were to happen again, people could be held into account, and it's not going to be tolerated in the future. That's the way this ruling, from what I've read, and I think it's an appropriate one. There really is no excuse for this."
Brent McKim, the president of the Jefferson County Teachers Association, told the Courier Journal that there was "a disturbing number of errors in the governor's statements" about teachers, including the fact that teachers had to make up all of the days that were canceled due to the sickouts.
Noting that the bills protested by teachers during the regular session of the General Assembly were different than that quasi-governmental pension bill during the special session, McKim added that "if he doesn't understand the difference between those bills, it calls into question if he understands any of these issues."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.