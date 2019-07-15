LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has called a special legislative session that will start on Friday in an effort to offer pension relief for regional universities and dozens of quasi-governmental agencies.
The Republican governor announced the long-awaited special session in a press release issued by his office on Monday.
The governor's office says his pension-relief proposal has been "thoroughly vetted" and says it's the "only fiscally responsible plan" to assist regional universities and quasi-public agencies.
The proposal would replace a bill that Bevin vetoed in April after the GOP-dominated legislature had ended its regular session.
Bevin's proposal aims to provide relief for regional universities as well as county health departments, rape crisis centers and many other quasi-governmental agencies faced with surging pension costs.
