Gov. Matt Bevin will ceremoniously sign four abortion-related bills Thursday at the Daviess County Courthouse.
Three of the bills, Senate Bill 9, Senate Bill 50 and House Bill 5, were sponsored by area representatives. Senate Bill 9 was sponsored by Owensboro Sen. Matt Castlen, Senate Bill 50 was sponsored by Henderson Sen. Robby Mills and House Bill 5 was sponsored by Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty, of Muhlenberg County. All three are GOP legislators.
Senate Bill 9 bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Senate Bill 50 requires doctors to inform the state when they prescribe abortion drugs. The bill also requires doctors issuing abortion-inducing drugs to tell the woman receiving the drugs that the abortion potentially can be reversed.
House Bill 5 prohibits abortion if the person seeking it says the race, gender or nationality of the fetus is the reason, or if an abortion is being sought because the fetus has a disability.
House Bill 148 would ban abortion in Kentucky if the U.S. Supreme Court reverses Roe vs. Wade, the landmark case that made abortion legal.
Some of those bills are facing a legal challenge. The American Civil Liberties Union filed suit over Senate Bill 9 and House Bill 5. A spokeswoman for the ACLU said previously the claims that a medication-induced abortion can be reversed are not scientifically proven, and there's no way to challenge House Bill 148 because the law changes nothing unless the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade.
All four bills have already officially been signed into law.
Mills said the event is so voters can see that Bevin, a Republican who is running for re-election, supports efforts to pass anti-abortion legislation.
Bevin is being challenged by Democrat Attorney General Andy Beshear in the race.
"We just think it's very important, in the governor's race, folks in western Kentucky understand there's a strong difference in the candidates for governor -- one is pro-life and one is not," Mills said.
Castlen said Bevin wanted to recognize local legislators who worked on the bills.
Prunty, who said she was motivated to run for office because she wanted to pass bills like House Bill 5, said Thursday's event is so people who support anti-abortion bills could show that support.
After the event, Bevin will attend a hog roast fundraiser for his campaign at Castlen Steel, the site of the former Green River Steel. The event is open to the public.
The fundraiser begins at 5:30 p.m. and will include fireworks and remarks by Bevin.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.