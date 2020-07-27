Bi-monthly history exhibit to feature items of interest in Dawson Springs

The Historical Society of Hopkins County has created a rotating bi-monthly exhibit as a way to entice people to stop by the society’s museum.
The goal is to bring a younger segment of the population up to the museum, said Danny Byrum, the society museum’s docent, and Bob Adkins, an emeritus member of the society’s board.
The first exhibit is set up at the society, 107 Union Street in Madisonville, and features history of Dawson Springs.
Because the city hosts an annual barbecue every July, the board thought Dawson Springs would be a great start to the exhibit.
“Dawson has such rich history,” Byrum said.
The display features information on Dawson Springs natives, former Gov. Steve Beshear and current Murray State University provost Tim Todd, as well as works by local authors including Vernon Parker and the story of Dudley Riley. Postcards of hotels and pictures of Riverside Park, Hamby Well and barbecue can also been seen.
Also of note in Dawson Springs’ history is the Darby House, a boarding house in the city limits. Adkins and Byrum said they would love to see a historical highway marker outside the structure. The society has a fund to help with some of the costs; all that is needed is help from local groups or individuals to start the process.
“It deserves the recognition,” Adkins said.
The marker fund has helped with projects in Mortons Gap, Earlington and Madisonville.
The Dawson Springs exhibit will be on display through the end of September. The October and November exhibit will focus on election history.
Byrum said he has a walking stick from the Franklin Delano Roosevelt campaign to add to items the society already has ready for the display.
Other exhibit ideas include one for Black History Month in February and Christmas shopping at the society’s museum for December. The gift shop features works from local authors and Adkins said the books will make great gifts.
“We have so many possible topics,” Adkins said.
When guests come to see the rotating exhibit, they will also be able to see the rest of the museum’s offerings.
“We’re trying to make ourselves available,” Adkins said. “We preserve history. We don’t try to interpret.”
In addition to offering research space and materials, the society also produces an annual yearbook, which got its start in 1974, and additional books. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the society was concerned the yearbook wouldn’t be published this year. Plans are still underway for the yearbook with much of the work falling into the lap of Judy Adkins, Bob’s wife.
There is no admission fee to visit the museum, which is open 1 to 5 p.m. daily. Guests should wear a mask. For more information, call the society at 270-821-3986.
