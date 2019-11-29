When Gary Bielefeld agreed to replace his 38-year-old Kentucky Mirror Mosaic downtown with a new one last summer, he assumed that the funding was in place.
It wasn't.
And he needs to raise another $2,500 before he can start work on the giant mirrored map of Kentucky, which stretches 110 feet from the Mississippi River to the Appalachian Mountains and 43 feet from the Ohio River to Tennessee on the west wall of the 133-year-old Frantz Building Services Building at 319 E. Second St.
Bielefeld said the city recently approved $3,500 for the project and agreed to provide another $2,500 if he can raise a matching amount.
Daviess Fiscal Court has approved $2,500 in materials, he said, and the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau has pledged $1,000 -- plus another $500 to light the art work.
"It's a community effort," he said.
People who want to help can contact Bielefeld at mrfossil53@gmail.com or call the CVB at 270-926-1100, he said.
Once the money is raised, Bielefeld said he'll be ready to start on the project, which is Owensboro's largest and most visible piece of public art.
But, he said, "This time, I'll wrap myself in glass-proof clothes."
In September, Bielefeld was scraping some of the existing glass from the mosaic while wearing shorts, "which was stupid," he said.
Falling glass cut his legs, he said.
"From the knees down, they looked like cheesecake with strawberry syrup drizzled over it," Bielefeld said. "And my socks were getting squishy."
Once the old glass is scraped off, new glass will be placed in the same position.
Bielefeld said when he and a Kentucky Wesleyan College fraternity installed the artwork in 1981, it took four months.
An estimated 8,500 vehicles a day pass by the mirrored map as they cross the Glover H. Cary Bridge.
Bielefeld, an artist who specializes in large projects, said he eyed that wall when he first moved to Owensboro.
"I thought it was a good place for something," he said. "But it faces the wrong way on a one-way street. The only people who see it are pedestrians and people on the bridge."
In 1981, when he was working downtown and teaching a class on "mega murals and super graphics" at KWC, Bielefeld presented his idea of a giant mirror map to Bob Puckett, who owned the building then.
"He gave me a budget of $3,000," Bielefeld said. "I knew I would need help, so I talked a fraternity at Kentucky Wesleyan into helping me as a community service project. And I promised them a pizza when the work was finished. The budget barely covered the expenses and the pizza."
They started working on July 2, 1981, and finished four months later at 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
