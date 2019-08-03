To say that I am not a "coupon queen" would be an understatement.
I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings, but mailing me those bundles of flyers with deals for "buy one, get one free" hamburgers or 10 percent off my next tire rotation or a deep discount on a membership at the local tanning salon is just wasting your money.
And the truth is, it seems to me that I actually save more money by not chasing these bargains in the first place.
But then I got a card in the mail from a store I had visited a few weeks earlier.
Wow, what a coincidence, I thought to myself. Here were coupons with decent discounts on items that I actually like.
So I tucked the coupons over the visor of my truck and managed to remember to take them with me the next time I shopped at that store.
I bought some of the items for which I had coupons - bananas, fresh strawberries, and the brand of cheese that I really really really like.
I also bought some coffee, which I don't drink, but I needed a small can because I wanted to be a good hostess for my cousin on her upcoming visit.
And, on impulse, I picked up a candy bar at the checkout line. Which is exactly what they expect you to do, so thanks, shopper psychology experts.
A few weeks later, I got another set of coupons in the mail.
Hmm. Bananas, strawberries, my favorite cheese, coffee and candy bars.
Yikes.
"They" know who I am. They know what I buy. They know what I like.
Big Brother was watching me.
Except Big Brother thinks I like coffee.
Maybe a false accusation of liking coffee is not enough to land me in a gulag in some dystopian future, but it was still troublesome to think someone thinks they know me.
I'm just not sure whether it's worse that they know me mistakenly, or know me accurately.
Several years ago, I signed up for Netflix on some cheap introductory rate.
I was lured in by the promise of an infinite number of movies, although actually I just wanted access to some decent documentaries ever since the History Channel had morphed into a collection of "Pawn People," "Gator People" and "Treasure Hunter People" reality series.
The problem was, everything I tried to watch froze up after just a few minutes, and then an annoying "loading" bar cranked across my screen, moving in excruciatingly slow motion, until I finally gave up, turned the TV off and just read a book, which is what I should have been doing all along.
But I was, after all, paying for this service, so I finally got ambitious enough, and annoyed enough, to scout out a phone number for Netflix customer service.
I reached a very pleasant young man, who listened attentively as I described the problem, and he promised he would do his best to resolve the issue.
Then he said, "Let's see here. Looks like you were trying to watch 'Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey.'"
I was so startled, although in retrospect I realize how naïve I was.
"Yes, that's right," I said.
"And hmm. Looks like you were also watching 'Lewis & Clark: The Journey of the Corps of Discovery' and 'An Inconvenient Truth,'" he went on.
I laughed, a little nervous, a little embarrassed.
"I guess I sound pretty geeky," I said.
Boy, I sure was glad that's all I sounded like. I had seen some of the other titles Netflix offers. Yowzers, what do THOSE customer service conversations sound like?
And all this, of course, doesn't even mention all those annoying ads that pop up on your computer screen trying to sell you something you just bought. This is just stupid. I (obviously) already have that item, so why would I want to buy it again? Or if it fell apart or broke, why would I want another one?
I just don't know what to think about all this.
If "They" are reading this, please quit watching me; it makes me nervous.
But before you go, send me a coupon for raspberry tea. That's what I really drink.
