When William "Bill" Mattingly III, who founded Kentucky Antique Farm Machinery Association and was the organization's first president, died in May of last year, his family decided to hold a memorial antique tractor ride.
"His sons were interested in doing a tractor ride in his honor, and I was interested in doing a cookout for the community because they had been so supportive of us," Cathy Mattingly, Bill Mattingly's wife, said Tuesday.
The event was very successful, Mattingly said.
"We had 70 tractors last year," along with "close to 300" people, she said.
"My husband had quite a few old tractors," Mattingly said. "It was a really neat experience for everybody."
On Saturday the Mattingly family will hold their second "Bill Mattingly Memorial Antique Tractor Ride," beginning at 2 p.m. at 7729 Kentucky 500 in St. Joseph. The ride is open to everyone.
The event includes a tractor drive along roads in St. Joseph, a hayride and free food afterward, provided by the family.
Although the event is free, the family is accepting donations for an OCTC scholarship established in Mattingly's honor. Mattingly was a machinist at Big Rivers Electric for 34 years, so the scholarship is geared toward OCTC students interested in similar fields.
"That's what he did his whole life," Mattingly said. "... To help someone get started in what (could be) a trade for life, that's what he would have wanted."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.