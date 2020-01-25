A bill filed by Sen. C.B. Embry Jr. would, if approved, create a criminal penalty for intentionally putting mowed grass or leaves on highways.
Embry, a Morgantown Republican who represents Muhlenberg, Ohio, Butler and Hopkins counties, is the sponsor of Senate Bill 17.
The bill would amend the state’s criminal littering law. In terms of roads, the law currently defines criminal littering as placing “destructive or injurious material” on highways. Embry’s amendment would add “unsafe amounts of leaves or mowed grass” to the section about highways.
Embry said Thursday he had received calls about the danger of grass and leaves on roadways.
“I got the idea from my constituents, and I had several constituents contact me concerned about that.”
Embry said he has heard “stories about injuries” from sliding on grass on the road. “I think there has been one death,” he said.
In June, a woman riding a motorcycle near Mineral, Illinois, was killed when she collided with another motorcycle that had slowed down to avoid grass clippings on the road, according to a report by KWQC in Davenport, Iowa.
“It’s especially hazardous with motorcycles,” Embry said. Grass and leaves “makes the road slippery, like black ice.
“You can go down the road and go around the corner and it could be covered with grass,” he said. “You could come up on it unexpectedly sometimes.”
Criminal littering is a class A misdemeanor, which can be punished upon conviction by up to a year in jail.
“The Kentucky Motorcycle Association is very strong for it,” Embry said.
The amendment is aimed at people who intentionally spray grass onto roadways while mowing, Embry said.
“We are not looking for accidental things,” Embry said. “... We are looking for people who cut grass or allow their leaves to be blown on the road and (do) so without regard.”
Two similar bills have been filed by Republicans Danny Carroll and Regina Huff. Embry is a co-sponsor on Carroll’s bill.
“I’ve had constituents from several different counties in my district call me, happy something would be done,” Embry said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
