Webster County was abuzz with bear fever on Wednesday after a number of individuals reported black bear sightings across the county.
Although reports of bear and mountain lions commonly occur in the area, most are normally dismissed as hoaxes. This time, however, the sighting has been confirmed by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.
John Hast with KDFW said reports of a black bear in Henderson County began earlier this week, but it wasn’t until Tuesday that experts were able to confirm a set a muddy bear tracks left in a driveway.
By Wednesday morning calls began coming into the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.
“First thing this morning we got calls about a bear being sighted on Gardner Sawmill Road in Dixon, behind Townsend’s grocery,” said Sheriff Deputy Donald Jones. “Next it was on Highway 1340. Last it was seen on Burnt Mill Road.”
Jones said the bear’s path had it headed towards Clay. Beyond Clay it would likely encounter the Tradewater River, at which point it could either cross into Crittenden County or follow the river south into Hopkins County.
Although rare in this area, Hast said such sightings are far more common than most people think.
“In summer, young male bears get kicked out of their hunting group by their mother,” he said. “At that point they generally pick a direction and start walking. They may wander all summer, but sooner or later they will head home. Even if they find an agreeable environment and food, there is one thing they aren’t going to find — a girlfriend.”
Hast said if you do live in an area near the sightings, the most important thing to do is secure your trash.
“These bears will roam all summer as long as they don’t find a steady and reliable food source,” he said. “Put garbage where they can’t get to it. If you feed pets outside, maybe you give them no more than they will eat. Most likely, he will move on in a day or two.”
Hast said there is a not a single report of a black bear ever attacking large livestock such as horses or cattle, although there have been isolated incidents of goats being killed.
As to where the bear originated, Hast said it could be either from native bears in eastern Kentucky or from Missouri’s Ozark Mountains.
