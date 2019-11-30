A lot of the Black Friday action from a few years ago has switched to Thursday evening in the past couple of years.
Many major retailers have moved their big doorbusters sales from dawn Friday to sunset Thursday.
But there were still plenty of bargains to bring the shoppers out on Friday morning.
Just ask Gena Johnson of Maceo.
She was coming out of Best Buy with a package -- for herself.
"Shopping is really good today," she said. "I bought some appliances at Best Buy, and they gave me a $250 gift card."
She used it to get a free TV.
Johnson said she's been shopping on Black Friday for the past four or five years.
"This has been the best year I've had so far," Johnson said. "It's not as crowded this year."
She had hit the stores Thursday night to get started on the early bargains. "Last night was crowded," Johnson said Friday.
Clara Blount of Huntingburg, Indiana, left home at 7 a.m., heading to Owensboro to shop at Target.
There was a present her granddaughter wanted and the only place Blount could find that still had it was the Target in Owensboro.
"I had to use my GPS to find the store," Blount said.
The drive took 55 minutes, she said.
"I drove the speed limit for a change," Blount said with a laugh.
But she was able to get the gift and she was satisfied.
Now, Blount was searching for her car in the parking lot.
"It's been pretty good today," she said. "I don't usually get out on Black Friday, but I decided to this year. It's pretty busy in there."
Blount was planning to make two or three more stops in Owensboro before heading back to Huntingburg.
Bobby and Stella Gross of Livermore started their shopping online on Thursday.
And Friday, they headed out to the brick-and-mortar stores in Owensboro.
The couple was leaving the Hobby Lobby in Gateway Commons with a shopping cart filled with gifts.
Stella Gross said she picked up several things for half price in the store.
"We've already been to Shoe Carnival," she said. "Now, we're going to Academy Sports (+ Outdoors)."
The couple used to leave home at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, but Gross said, "We waited until 6 a.m. today."
Shopping for the grandkids was easier when they were younger, she said.
They still want gifts, not money.
So that means more shopping for the grandparents to find just the right gifts.
CNN reported Friday that online sales topped the $4 billion mark on Thursday -- hitting a record $4.2 billion -- for the first time.
Total Black Friday sales were expected to top $7.4 billion -- an increase of 19.2% from last year -- according to Adobe data.
IBM said that sales at brick-and-mortar stores are expected to grow 2% in November and 6% in December.
And the National Retail Federation expects this year's holiday sales to be between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion -- up between 3.8% to 4.2% from last year.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
