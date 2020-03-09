Back at the turn of the 20th century, tobacco farmers in the Black Patch area of Kentucky and those in middle Tennessee struggled against large agriculture companies.
The struggle lead to the historic Black Patch Wars and the raids of the Night Riders.
Rick Gregory, Ph.D., of Adams, Tennessee, shared his doctoral dissertation research on these topics Tuesday night at the third Trigg County Bicentennial Lecture Series at the Trigg County History Museum.
“To understand this story, we’ve got to start about 1890,” he said. “(In) 1890, a man named James B. Duke put together the American Tobacco Company. He wanted to put together a monopoly in tobacco the same way Carnegie had done in steel (and) Rockefeller had done in oil.”
Gregory said if farmers wanted to raise tobacco they had to sell to the American Tobacco Company or the Italian Regie or the Imperial Tobacco Company at their prices — “at what they wanted to pay, not what you thought you deserved.”
“In this part of the world where I come from and many of you come from, tobacco was the major crop,” he said.
By about 1900, Duke achieved his goal in what would eventually become known as the Duke Trust. At that time, Gregory said many farmers in middle Tennessee and western Kentucky grew tobacco as their only crop and their only income.
“There was a saying, ‘Wheat might be queen, corn might be king, but tobacco pays the bills,’ ” he said. “(Farmers) livelihoods rested on how much money could we get for a pound of tobacco … Our livelihood depends on James B. Duke.”
In the late 1800s the cost to grow dark-fired tobacco was about 6 cents per pound. To make a living, farmers needed about 6-8 cents per pound. In 1900, tobacco was selling for less than 4 cents per pound.
The Robertson County Tobacco Association proposed “if Duke has a monopoly of buyers, then we need to put together a monopoly of sellers,” Gregory said.
Founder Joel Fort traveled to Black Patch areas in Trigg and surrounding counties in Kentucky, as well as Tennessee, to recruit farmers into the Planter’s Protective Association.
For those farmers who did not join the association, individuals called the Night Riders would try to persuade them.
“These people who would become Night Riders realized this was not going to work, that’s when they turned to massive violence,” he said. “The violence was going to start in 1905.”
The Night Riders
The three largest Night Rider raids were in Hopkinsville, the home of the American Tobacco Company, as well as Princeton and Russellville.
“These massive raids sent fear through this part of the world,” he said. “They are reporting these things not just all over the United States — we made the front page of the New York Times — but also in western Europe and around the world.”
Trigg County Historical Society President Bob Brame said his family was divided over the tobacco wars.
Brame said he assumed his grandfather, Robert Brame, was one of several hundred Night Riders who raided Hopkinsville in the pre-dawn hours of Dec. 7, 1907, although it was never confirmed. According to history, their intention was to destroy large harvests of tobacco owned by large tobacco companies.
“My father told me my grandfather never would say he was a Night Rider,” Brame said. “The night of the raid to Hopkinsville, he was gone all night. He came in about 4 o’clock in the morning, got my father up to take the saddle off the horse and clean the horse up. He never would say he did it, but daddy was pretty sure.”
On his mother’s side of the family was a different story.
“Her uncle (Walter Goodwin) was living Between the Rivers and he spied (for the government) on the ones that were Night Riders. He got shot,” Brame said.
“I’m almost in awe of it because I see both sides of it. If my grandfather wasn’t making money, he had to feed his children. But then I see if they were doing wrong, someone needed to tell them, also. Both sides.”
Cadiz resident Lisa Champion has ties to the Night Riders as well.
“Maybe I shouldn’t say but my father’s father was Macon Champion,” she said. “He was from Between the Rivers and he was a Night Rider. He came over in Trigg County and was involved. In 1908, he was caught and he did snitch on 15 others. He was actually inducted into the militia to round up the others. He was a turncoat, essentially.”
Gregory said many farmers and other business owners and prominent leaders who were put in difficult positions in choosing sides.
“Non-farmers were allowed to join (the association),” he said. “If you were in Cadiz, Kentucky, and you wanted to stay in business, it was going to be a good idea for you to join the association … or you needed to be there every night to protect your place. There were sheriff’s and district attorneys who rode with the Night Riders.”
Gregory said the violence prompted many independent farmers to join the association.
“Regardless of how much we’re told violence does not work, it did,” he said. “It forced the American Tobacco Company by about 1908-09 to start raising it’s prices. People were actually starting to make money again … Prices started to go up, but the violence is still there.”
The end of the Black Patch Wars
It took a woman to figure out how to hurt and to stop the Night Riders, Gregory said.
“Her name was Mary Lou Hollowell,” he said.
The Caldwell County woman lived on a tobacco farm with her husband Robert and son, Price. Mary Lou worked at her family’s boarding house and diner and spoke out often against the Night Riders.
“(In May 1907) the Night Riders came, beat her and beat her husband,” Gregory said.
The Hollowells fled the community, hired a lawyer, moved to Indiana and brought civil charges in federal court against 30 masked assailants. They won the case and were awarded a monetary settlement for damages.
“That set a standard,” he said, noting that other cases followed.
According to history, in 1908 the Black Patch War ended when the Association’s demands were honored by the American Tobacco Company. By 1909 to 1910, the tides turned for tobacco farmers.
“Prices are back higher than they’ve ever been. People can feed their families,” he said. “Farmers, in general, are historically independent. They don’t need the association any more.”
According to history, the U.S. Supreme Court dissolved the Duke Trust and its tobacco monopoly in 1911.
The fourth installment of the Trigg County Bicentennial Lecture Series will be at 6 p.m. April 7 at 39 Jefferson St., downtown Cadiz. The series is presented at the historical society’s regular monthly meeting to celebrate the county’s 200th anniversary.
Trigg County native Dan Thomas will present the program on the Office of Sheriff and Trigg County. His father, Luther Thomas, was once the local sheriff.
