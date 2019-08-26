Black Stone Cherry, an Edmonton-based rock band, is returning to the Owensboro Convention Center on Nov. 23 for radio station 97X-WXCM's third 97XFest.
The band played for the same rock festival in November 2017.
Also on the bill this year are The LACS and The Josephines.
"It's going to be awesome," Jordan Roos, program director at 97X, said. "We have rock with Black Stone Cherry, country rap with The LACS and The Josephines play a mix of bluegrass and rock."
VIP tickets are $50.
General admission tickets are $30 in advance and $40 on the day of the show.
All tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are standing room only.
The convention center said in a news release that a limited number of VIP tickets include early entry to the show at 6 p.m., a VIP cash bar and a commemorative cup.
The 97XFest Live Battle of the Bands Pre-Party in the convention center lobby begins at 6 p.m.
Two local winners of earlier battles will perform.
Black Stone Cherry got started 17 years ago when Chris Robertson and John Fred Young, son of The Kentucky Headhunters's Richard Young, began making music together in their teens.
They were soon joined by Ben Wells and Jon Lawhon.
The four officially became a band on June 4, 2001, took over the practice house that the Headhunters had used since 1968 and began recording.
The LACS -- "Loud Ass Crackers" -- is a Georgia-based country rap duo created by Clay Sharpe and Brian King.
They call their sound "dirt rock."
"They played the Big O Fest twice," Roos said. "They're familiar with Owensboro. They have a following here."
The Josephines call themselves "a ragtag group of rock 'n roll-drenched country hoodlums from Bowling Green."
Tickets went on sale Friday.
They will be available online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the convention center box office and by phone at 270-297-9932.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.